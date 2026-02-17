Captain Tsubasa x Umbro Collection: How to Buy

Mark your calendars: the highly-anticipated Captain Tsubasa x Umbro collection is coming to Complex. This limited capsule collection merges Umbro's authentic soccer heritage with the beloved Captain Tsubasa anime series. It's a must-have for fans of the legendary 1983 soccer anime and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

Where Can I Buy the Captain Tsubasa x Umbro Collection?

The highly anticipated Captain Tsubasa x Umbro collection drops on February 20 at 12 p.m. ET at Complex.

Prices start at $50 for a pair of shorts and go up to $90 for the jersey.

Don’t forget to follow Complex's official social media channels to stay up-to-date on drop reminders and updates.