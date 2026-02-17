Style

Captain Tsubasa x Umbro Collection: How to Buy

These four must-have pieces combine the spirit of the iconic anime series with Umbro’s classic soccer designs.

A character from "Captain Tsubasa" wearing a blue and white jersey with Japanese text. Next to it, the same jersey displayed separately.
Image courtesy of Complex

Mark your calendars: the highly-anticipated Captain Tsubasa x Umbro collection is coming to Complex.

This limited capsule collection merges Umbro's authentic soccer heritage with the beloved Captain Tsubasa anime series. It's a must-have for fans of the legendary 1983 soccer anime and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

Where Can I Buy the Captain Tsubasa x Umbro Collection?

The highly anticipated Captain Tsubasa x Umbro collection drops on February 20 at 12 p.m. ET at Complex.

Prices start at $50 for a pair of shorts and go up to $90 for the jersey.

Don’t forget to follow Complex's official social media channels to stay up-to-date on drop reminders and updates.

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