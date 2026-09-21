The Best Fall Jackets and Outerwear to Buy on Complex

Fall is the one stretch of the year when outerwear begins to be functional. Mornings are cold enough that you want a layer, and afternoons are warm enough that you don't want to be stuck in a parka, which is exactly the window where a good jacket earns its keep. Get this part right and the rest of your closet mostly takes care of itself.
We pulled together a wide range here, from the military silhouettes and workwear shapes that never really go out of style to insulated technical picks built for the days the temperature drops for good. There is leather in the mix, camo in the mix, and a few graphic-heavy options for anyone who would rather let their jacket do the talking. The brands run from heritage names like Alpha Industries and The North Face to newer labels worth knowing.
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Askyurself Phrase Vintage Leather Jacket
Price: $918
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → Askyurself Phrase Vintage Leather Jacket on Complex
The custom cross zippers are the first thing you notice on this one, set against thick black cowhide that Askyurself hand-ages so the jacket reads vintage straight out of the box rather than showroom glossy. Inside, a soft viscose lining keeps it comfortable over a hoodie or a tee.
BAPE by Kazuki Kuraishi Snowboard 2-Layer Jacket (Red)
Price: $775
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → BAPE by Kazuki Kuraishi Snowboard 2-Layer Jacket (Red) on Complex
Kazuki Kuraishi designed this one for BAPE's SS26 collection, and the 'A' logo paneling splits the red shell into two colors across both the front and the back. Four cargo pockets sit on the back instead of the chest, the kind of detail that separates a snowboard shell from a standard windbreaker. It's built light for protection from the elements, so it layers over a hoodie without much fuss.
PDF Channel Leggenda Jacket (Sand)
Price: $677
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → PDF Channel Leggenda Jacket (Sand) on Complex
PDF Channel builds this trucker out with an exaggerated oversized cut, so the workwear reference lands baggy rather than rigid. The black denim collar breaks up the sand beige body, and the front closes with the Italian label's own branded metal button instead of standard hardware. It's part of the brand's SS26 collection.
The North Face Red Box Down Jacket (Smokey Brown)
Price: $450
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → The North Face Red Box Down Jacket (Smokey Brown) on Complex
The North Face packs warm down behind a wind-resistant WINDWALL shell and finishes it with a durable water-repellent treatment, so this smokey brown puffer is built for wet, windy days and not just cold ones. The cut is oversized and relaxed, and the brand suggests going one size down if you'd rather not swim in it. It’s a straightforward pick if you want one jacket carrying you through the cold months.
Alpha Industries MA-1 Base Flight Jacket (Woodland Camo)
Price: $385
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → Alpha Industries MA-1 Base Flight Jacket (Woodland Camo) on Complex
Alpha Industries cuts this one with a Core Fit built to mirror the traditional, relaxed military silhouette. The shell is 100% flight nylon for durability and weather resistance, a 3M Thinsulate lining handles warmth without the bulk, and ribbed knit at the neck, cuffs, and hem blocks cold wind. It's also reversible, the exterior pockets close with magnetic snaps, and the utility pocket comes with the classic Remove Before Flight tag.
Jungles Sketches Field Jacket
Price: $343
How To Buy: Shop Jackets and Outerwear → Jungles Sketches Field Jacket on Complex
Jungles spreads hand-drawn artwork across this field jacket, and the mid-weight cotton ripstop gets a heavy sun fade, so the sketches land on fabric that already looks lived in. The front carries 3D utility pockets, the collar wears flat or standing, and the sleeves are cut wide with elbow tucks and adjustable straps at the cuffs.