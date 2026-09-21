The Best Fall Jackets and Outerwear to Buy on Complex

Fall is the one stretch of the year when outerwear begins to be functional. Mornings are cold enough that you want a layer, and afternoons are warm enough that you don't want to be stuck in a parka, which is exactly the window where a good jacket earns its keep. Get this part right and the rest of your closet mostly takes care of itself.

We pulled together a wide range here, from the military silhouettes and workwear shapes that never really go out of style to insulated technical picks built for the days the temperature drops for good. There is leather in the mix, camo in the mix, and a few graphic-heavy options for anyone who would rather let their jacket do the talking. The brands run from heritage names like Alpha Industries and The North Face to newer labels worth knowing.