The Best Birkenstocks Available to Buy on Complex

Birkenstock has been making the two-strap Arizona since 1973, and the formula hasn't required a rework since: a cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot, a suede upper, and a silhouette that looks as at home on a restaurant floor as it does on a boardwalk. That's the kind of staying power you can't buy your way into.

As the weather turns, the closed-toe shapes come into their own, and the range runs far deeper than the one or two pairs everyone can name. The clogs have quietly become the brand's most-worn silhouette, the open sandals still do exactly what they always have, and there's a version engineered for anyone who spends the day on their feet in a garden or a kitchen.

The selection we've gathered on Complex spans both ends of that spectrum: clogs and mules on one side, strappy sandals on the other, mostly in suede and mostly in the muted greens, greys, and browns that pair with everything already in your closet. There are flat soles and thicker platforms, easy weekend pairs and a genuine workhorse, with prices starting under $100. These are the Birkenstocks worth your money right now.