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The Best Birkenstocks Available to Buy on Complex

Birkenstock has been winning people over for 50 years, so here are the staples you need in your rotation.

Two Birkenstock sandals, one olive with two straps, the other brown with a single strap, on a patterned background.
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Birkenstock has been making the two-strap Arizona since 1973, and the formula hasn't required a rework since: a cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot, a suede upper, and a silhouette that looks as at home on a restaurant floor as it does on a boardwalk. That's the kind of staying power you can't buy your way into.

As the weather turns, the closed-toe shapes come into their own, and the range runs far deeper than the one or two pairs everyone can name. The clogs have quietly become the brand's most-worn silhouette, the open sandals still do exactly what they always have, and there's a version engineered for anyone who spends the day on their feet in a garden or a kitchen.

The selection we've gathered on Complex spans both ends of that spectrum: clogs and mules on one side, strappy sandals on the other, mostly in suede and mostly in the muted greens, greys, and browns that pair with everything already in your closet. There are flat soles and thicker platforms, easy weekend pairs and a genuine workhorse, with prices starting under $100. These are the Birkenstocks worth your money right now.

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Birkenstock Boston Suede Clog - Dark Tea

Price: $155
How To Buy: Shop BirkenstockBirkenstock Boston Suede Clog - Dark Tea on Complex

The Boston sits alongside the Arizona as one of Birkenstock's defining silhouettes, and Dark Tea suede is the version you'll actually reach for in the casual rotation. The soft upper breaks in fast, and the original contoured footbed molds to your feet the longer you wear it, so these only get better with age. Don’t over think this. You can’t go wrong here.

Birkenstock Women's Boston Chunky Mule Suede - Pepper

Price: $155
How To Buy: Shop BirkenstockBirkenstock Women's Boston Chunky Mule Suede - Pepper on Complex

This is the Boston with the volume turned up: same clog shape, but set on a thicker platform sole that gives the whole thing more presence. This colorway keeps it looking classic, which tracks for a brand that has handed its silhouettes to Rick Owens, Stüssy, and Dior.

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Birkenstock Solana Suede Sandal - Charcoal

Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop BirkenstockBirkenstock Solana Suede Sandal - Charcoal on Complex

The Solana sits at the open end of the Birkenstock range: a wrap-style suede upper with an adjustable strap, so you set the sizing yourself rather than living with whatever the fit gives you. Charcoal reads neutral enough to work with most of what's in your closet, and underneath it all is the signature cork footbed the brand built its name on.

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal - Thyme

Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop BirkenstockBirkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal - Thyme on Complex

Thyme is a deep green suede that's less predictable than the browns and blacks everybody already owns, and the adjustable straps let you dial the fit in rather than settle. Sizes 41 through 46 are live. Fifty years of production is its own argument.

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Birkenstock Women's Super Birki 2.0 Clog - Black

Price: $82
How To Buy: Shop BirkenstockBirkenstock Women's Super Birki 2.0 Clog - Black on Complex

This is the workhorse of the bunch: Birkenstock built the Super Birki 2.0 with gardeners and home chefs in mind, so the upper is waterproof and wipes clean, and the lugged outsole is certified slip-resistant. It also gets its own removable contoured footbed, made specifically for this clog rather than borrowed from the sandals.

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