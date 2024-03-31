Watch Travis Scott Perform "MY EYES" And "FE!N" on 'Saturday Night Live'

Scott also joined in on the shenanigans for a Please Don't Destroy sketch.

Mar 31, 2024
Travis Scott returned as the musical guest on the 49th season of Saturday Night Live.

Almost a year after UTOPIA's release, Scott continues to ride the high of the album's immense success. He pulled out all the stops on SNL to perform "MY EYES," the album's smooth and sultry cut.

But the true star of the show was the fan-favorite "FE!N," and Scott even enlisted the help of Playboi Carti for a glitchy, smoky performance of a lifetime (tiny SNL stage permitting). Unfortunately, he only played it once.

While musical guests aren't expected to join in for any sketches, the guys at 'Please Don't Destroy' wrangled Scott for a music video sketch of their own. The comedy trio and Youssef are taken on a wild ride with Scott as their gracious host, only to realize they may have gotten a bit too high.

Music artist with three women smiling around a table with champagne and bottles
Nbc / Caro Scarimbolo / NBC via Getty Images

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1859 -- Pictured: Musical guest Travis Scott during the "PDD: Going Out With Travis" sketch on Saturday, March 30, 2024 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)

To make the day extra-eventful, Scott also dropped the official music video for "FE!N" hours before his performance. Watch the video below.

