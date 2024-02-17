ASAP Rocky Tells Fans Rihanna is Working On New Music

ASAP Rocky says new Rihanna music is on the way.
After the couple was spotted spending their Valentine's Day in Paris earlier this week, a new video of ASAP greeting fans in the City of Lights has Rihanna fans excited.
In an undated video that surfaced over the weekend, ASAP appears to take a selfie with a fan, before making his way towards the entrance of a parking garage. Another fan in the distance is heard asking the rapper about Rihanna’s ninth-studio album.
“She’s working on it,” ASAP said in the clip, followed by the sounds of cheers from fans.
To the joy of Rihanna stans everywhere, paparazzi also caught Rihanna leaving Lendit Studio in Paris with a crew of dancers, leading some to believe that a new era is imminent.
Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and included singles such as “Work” featuring Drake, “Kiss It Better,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.”
Rih originally announced that she was working on a reggae album during her June 2018 Vogue cover story. Sources connected to the singer told Rolling Stone that Jamaican producers and songwriters submitted “500 records” for Rihanna’s upcoming dancehall album.
Rihanna then said on Instagram that her R9 album, as nicknamed by her fans, would drop in 2019. However, the album never materialized.
In the eight years since Anti, Rihanna has been focused on other projects outside of music—including her line of lingerie, Savage X Fenty, and her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.
After she officially hit billionaire status in 2021, the singer embraced a new title as a mother when she welcomed baby boy RZA in May 2022 with ASAP Rocky and another son, Riot, last August.
"I'm in an era of discovery," she told Complex’s Jordan Rose in December when asked about her current creative chapter. "And maybe it's rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I'm in the center of all of that."
Rihanna’s last musical releases were “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” taken from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.