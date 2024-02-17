ASAP Rocky Tells Fans Rihanna is Working On New Music

ASAP Rocky says new Rihanna music is on the way.

After the couple was spotted spending their Valentine's Day in Paris earlier this week, a new video of ASAP greeting fans in the City of Lights has Rihanna fans excited.

In an undated video that surfaced over the weekend, ASAP appears to take a selfie with a fan, before making his way towards the entrance of a parking garage. Another fan in the distance is heard asking the rapper about Rihanna’s ninth-studio album.

“She’s working on it,” ASAP said in the clip, followed by the sounds of cheers from fans.