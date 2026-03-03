Palace Skateboards Spring 2026 Drop 5 is Here

The star of the show is the Indoor Funnel Fleece, available in Black, Orange, and Neon prints. Also featured as the Palasonic Knit sweaters, as well as OG P3 Crewnecks with the Tri-Ferg logo.

In addition, the drop includes the Carp Jeans in Dark Distress, Real Tree, and standard Distress Wash colorways, which can be paired with the Palasonic P Fram 5-Panel cap in Black, Navy, Palatial Blue, and White.

On March 6, Drop 5 will be available to the public at 11 a.m. in the US, UK, and Europe, and available on March 7 in Japan, Korea, China, and Australia via the Palace Skateboards website and stores.

