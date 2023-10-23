As if we didn’t already know ASAP Rocky is one of the flyest, his new appointment as creative director of Puma x F1 serves as a reminder.

In an interview with Complex about his new gig, Rocky revealed who—besides himself—he sees as the top three best-dressed rappers of all time, to which the ASAP Mob rapper said, “Grand Puba, Kanye, and Pharrell.”

When asked how his views on fashion have changed since becoming a father of two, Rocky responded, “Kids change everything but in the best ways. I’m the trendy dad now. I’m still him. I’m still that PMF.”