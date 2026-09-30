Style

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Officially Back In Canada

Three years after closing all 54 of its Canadian stores, the home retailer is making a comeback, but there's a catch.

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Officially Back In Canada
(Photo courtesy of: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Remember Bed Bath & Beyond? Three years after shutting down every one of its Canadian stores, the home retailer is officially back, although anyone hoping to wander the aisles in search of new bedding, kitchen gadgets or home decor will have to wait a little longer.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which exited the Canadian market in 2023 after closing all 54 of its stores nationwide amid significant financial losses, officially relaunched in Canada on Tuesday, this time under the ownership and operation of Sleep Country Canada. But rather than immediately reopening its familiar big-box locations, the company is taking a more cautious approach, starting with a new Canadian online store.

For now, shoppers can browse approximately 6,000 products from more than 80 brands through BedBathandBeyond.ca, with categories spanning everything from bedding, bath and kitchen essentials to furniture, home decor, organization, baby products and seasonal items. The Canadian-focused assortment also includes homegrown brands such as Umbra, Brunelli, Meyer Cookware and the Canadian Down & Feather Company.

And for those who miss shopping in person? Brick-and-mortar locations are expected to make their return in late 2027, meaning Canadians will have to do their browsing from home for at least another year.

Carol Deacon, president of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada, says the relaunch is about introducing the familiar retailer to a new generation of shoppers while maintaining the appeal that made it a household name in the first place.

"We've taken what people know and love about the brand and given them new reasons to discover it, with a thoughtful assortment that brings together style, function, and accessibility," Deacon said. "This homecoming isn't about looking backward. It's about taking a name Canadians already know and trust forward."

The Canadian comeback follows the brand's return to physical retail in the United States, where its first new store opened in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2025. In a particularly nostalgic move, the retailer even encouraged customers to bring along their old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, promising to honour them at the new location.

Whether Canadian shoppers will get the same deal when stores eventually reopen remains to be seen. For now, the retailer's comeback is just a few clicks away.

Related Stories

Buc-ee's Founder Says States Have to Meet This Requirement to Get a Location
Life

Buc-ee’s Is Expanding Across America — But Its CEO Says Some States Have an Edge

Buc-ee’s has new stores planned through 2031, even as its aggressive trademark lawsuits against smaller animal-branded businesses spark backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
People shopping at a pantry event with shelves of products and a "Complex Family Style" sign above.
Pop Culture

Family Style NY Just Got a Bodega Upgrade, Courtesy of Cash App and Square

Yurrrrrr!

Cash App | Square84 days ago
Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open

The pods are officially heading north of the border, and Netflix is already looking for Canadian singles willing to find out if love really is blind.

Christopher Turner50 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz
2
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
3
MusicOutKast and Waffle House Announce New Collaboration
4
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
5
Pop CultureWatch Tom Cruise's Epic Dance Through the  'Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel
6
StyleTeen Reseller Says He Moves $20 Million in Chrome Hearts a Year

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App