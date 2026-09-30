Bed Bath & Beyond Is Officially Back In Canada

Remember Bed Bath & Beyond? Three years after shutting down every one of its Canadian stores, the home retailer is officially back, although anyone hoping to wander the aisles in search of new bedding, kitchen gadgets or home decor will have to wait a little longer.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which exited the Canadian market in 2023 after closing all 54 of its stores nationwide amid significant financial losses, officially relaunched in Canada on Tuesday, this time under the ownership and operation of Sleep Country Canada. But rather than immediately reopening its familiar big-box locations, the company is taking a more cautious approach, starting with a new Canadian online store.

For now, shoppers can browse approximately 6,000 products from more than 80 brands through BedBathandBeyond.ca, with categories spanning everything from bedding, bath and kitchen essentials to furniture, home decor, organization, baby products and seasonal items. The Canadian-focused assortment also includes homegrown brands such as Umbra, Brunelli, Meyer Cookware and the Canadian Down & Feather Company.

And for those who miss shopping in person? Brick-and-mortar locations are expected to make their return in late 2027, meaning Canadians will have to do their browsing from home for at least another year.

Carol Deacon, president of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada, says the relaunch is about introducing the familiar retailer to a new generation of shoppers while maintaining the appeal that made it a household name in the first place.