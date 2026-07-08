A New York summer can only be experienced to be understood, and Family Style knows this. The Complex food festival made its New York debut in May 2025, so naturally, it's returning to the Big Apple for round two.



On July 11th, self-proclaimed foodies, top chefs, or anyone in need of a vibe can pull up to Pier 36 (229 South Street) and immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Some of the city’s best restaurants will offer attendees a breadth of flavors. From sweet to salty, savory to hot, the five boroughs are getting only the best.



Helping make the festival even better than before is The Pantry. Sponsored by Cash App and Square and decked out to mimic the iconic New York bodega, cardholders will get to browse inside and walk away with a few goodies, including a crossbody bag, hats, and some totes while supplies last.

Square and Cash App are all about connecting people directly with small businesses and businesses on the come up to relevant brands and events, such as Family Style. So, when The Pantry needed to stock up on unique finds, Cash App and Square looked out.



And while The Pantry is one of the best parts about this New York food festival, the fun doesn’t stop there.



Cash App and Square are giving cardmembers perks on top of perks. They’ll receive exclusive dining and merch access, 50% off VIP tickets, $10 cash deposited into their account when they scan the QR code at one of three kiosks located throughout the festival, and access to the fast-pass lane. Cash App Green Status members will receive a free pair of glasses from FutureMood, and everyone gets a discounted ride home with a rideshare service.



So, Family Style NY…you pullin up or nah?



