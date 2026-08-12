Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Coming To Canada — And Casting Is Already Open

Canadian singles, your chance to fall in love through a wall has finally arrived. Netflix’s hugely popular reality dating experiment Love Is Blind is officially getting a Canadian edition, with Insight Productions set to produce the homegrown version of the global franchise. Even better for anyone who thinks dating apps have run their course: casting is already underway. Netflix announced Love Is Blind: Canada on Tuesday, August 11, confirming that the pods will finally be making their way north of the border after years of Canadian fans wondering when the country would get its own version of the dating phenomenon. The announcement adds another major title to Canada's increasingly busy reality-TV landscape. Big Brother Canada, which was cancelled by Global in 2024 after 12 seasons, is being revived by Bell Media and will return on CTV and Crave, with production beginning in Montréal in spring 2027. Meanwhile, Canada Shore, the Canadian spin-off of MTV's Jersey Shore, debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year after filming its first season in Kelowna, B.C. Now, it looks like Canadian singles are getting their turn to find out whether love really is blind.

What is Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2020 and quickly became one of the streamer's biggest reality franchises. The dating experiment brings together a group of singles who date without ever seeing each other, communicating from separate rooms. After getting to know one another, contestants can choose to get engaged before finally meeting face-to-face. The newly engaged couples then leave the experiment, meet each other's families and attempt to build a life together before deciding at the altar whether they actually want to get married. The series has since expanded well beyond the U.S., with international editions in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, the U.K., Mexico and other markets. Now, Canada is finally getting its turn.

Where will Love Is Blind: Canada be filmed?

Netflix hasn't revealed where the first Canadian season will be based, though location will likely play an important role in casting.

The franchise typically casts singles from the same city or region, making it easier for couples to continue their relationships once filming ends. Whether the Canadian edition will follow the same approach — and which city will host the first season — remains to be seen. Netflix has also yet to announce when filming will begin, who will host the Canadian edition or when the series will premiere.

How to apply to Love Is Blind: Canada

If you're single, looking for something serious and willing to potentially get engaged to someone before ever seeing their face, the pods are calling. The official casting application for Love Is Blind: Canada is now live.

There are a few basic eligibility requirements prospective contestants need to meet before applying. Applicants must be at least 19 years old when they submit their application and must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada as of January 1, 2027. From there, hopeful singles are asked to register before completing the full casting application. And, as you might expect from a show that could theoretically end with you getting legally married on television, producers want to know considerably more than your name, age and occupation.

The application digs into an applicant's dating history, personality, lifestyle and what they're looking for in a partner. Prospective contestants should also be prepared to talk about their past relationships, what hasn't worked for them in conventional dating and, presumably, why they're ready to try something as extreme as falling in love sight unseen. The American show's casting process has historically gone well beyond the initial online application. People who move forward can face multiple interviews and additional screening before the final cast is selected. And despite the show's reputation for producing viral breakups, love triangles and reunion-show confrontations, casting producers have previously stressed that they're looking for people who genuinely want a long-term relationship rather than contestants simply hoping to become reality-TV famous. So, yes, your Instagram may be scrutinized — but presumably so will your ability to communicate through a wall.

When will Love Is Blind: Canada premiere?

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Love Is Blind: Canada. With casting now underway, the streamer has also yet to reveal when filming will begin or who will host the Canadian edition.

For now, interested singles can apply through the official casting website, while everyone else will have to wait for more details.