Nike Pegasus Plus 2: Everything You Need to Know

Nike Running has unveiled its latest performance running sneaker within its long-standing Pegasus line, the Pegasus Plus 2. As the name suggests, this is the second version of the Pegasus Plus sneaker that was originally released around this time, two years, ago in August 2024. The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 serves as a tempo trainer, which helps runners who are looking to push the pace without the need for a carbon fiber plate in the midsole.

“Our goal was simple: speed without sacrifice,” Deepa Ramprasad, the senior director of Nike Running footwear, said. “We spent years obsessing every ingredient in this system. Nothing more and nothing less than what a runner needs to feel fast, comfortable, and confident to push their pace. This is a revolution for the Pegasus franchise, bringing inspiration from race-day sensation into a daily trainer.” Ahead of its release this month, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike Pegasus Plus 2.

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What’s new on the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 from the past model?

The overall design of the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 from the previous version is vastly different, starting with a wider forefoot and toe box on the upper, similar to the Pegasus 42. Unlike the previous model, the Pegasus Plus 2 also has an exposed and curved Air Zoom unit at the forefoot of the Zoom X foam midsole.

What are the differences between the Pegasus Plus 2, Pegasus 42, and the Pegasus Premium?

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 is designed to be an in-between sneaker between the Pegasus 42 and the Pegasus Premium. The Pegasus 42 is firmer and made to be a daily trainer, while the Pegasus Premium has top-of-the-line cushioning and support for a Pegasus sneaker.

When is the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 releasing?

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 will be released in late August, but a firm release date has yet to be announced by the brand.

Where will the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 be available?

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 will be available at Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists.

How much will the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 cost?

The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 will retail for $165.