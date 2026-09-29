Elliot Page Strips Down for New York Magazine’s First-Ever Men’s Style Issue

Page also says Hollywood casting remains “a little tricky” after his transition, though returning to Christopher Nolan’s set for The Odyssey left him feeling he could do some of his best work.

Ryan McGinley photographed Page, Troye Sivan, Marlon James, Wisdom Kaye and 15 other creative figures at Manhattan’s Russian & Turkish Baths for the 20-page portfolio.

Elliot Page poses shirtless, showing his top-surgery scars on one of four covers of New York magazine’s first standalone men’s style issue.

Elliot Page is helping New York magazine make its first standalone men’s style issue unmissable. The Odyssey actor poses shirtless on one of the edition’s four covers, wearing only shorts and a necklace as he displays his top-surgery scars. Photographer Ryan McGinley shot the stripped-down portrait at Manhattan’s historic Russian & Turkish Baths, placing Page at the center of the magazine’s latest expansion into men’s fashion. According to The Business of Fashion, Page joins 18 other subjects in a 20-page portfolio built around the men shaping New York’s creative scene. Troye Sivan, novelist Marlon James and TikTok fashion standout Wisdom Kaye are among the better-known names featured, but the package skips the usual parade of celebrity cover stars. Instead, McGinley and stylist Miyako Bellizzi—the costume designer behind Marty Supreme—photographed a cross-section of personalities inside the East Village bathhouse.

The 89-page issue is a first for New York, but menswear has surfaced throughout the magazine’s 58-year history. Past editions have explored everything from whether men would embrace high heels to the rise of male supermodels, while several women’s fashion issues beginning in 2006 included mini magazines devoted to men. “Now, 20 years later—when even 15-year-olds are ‘hype’ about Ralph and Armani’s got a brand-new designer—it feels like the right moment to dedicate an entire issue to the subject,” the magazine said while revealing its covers. The debut also avoids turning a standard fashion issue into a grand referendum on masculinity. Editor-in-chief David Haskell and Samuel Hine, New York’s first men’s style editor, packed it with the publication’s familiar mix of deep reporting and highly specific cultural stories. “It feels like a men’s style issue, but it doesn’t really look like what other men’s style titles are doing,” Hine told Business of Fashion. Alongside the cover portfolio are stories about Chrome Hearts’ lucrative resale market, Giorgio Armani’s longtime business partner Leo Dell’Orco and The Society Archive’s off-calendar New York Fashion Week debut.