Pop Culture

Elliot Page Says Hollywood Isn’t Calling — Even After ‘The Odyssey’ Tops $1.5B

The Oscar nominee says coming out as transgender changed how Hollywood sees him—and left him without another major project despite critical praise.

Elliott Page Says Being Transgender in Hollywood Has Limited His Roles Despite 'Odyssey' Success
Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Elliot Page says Hollywood has struggled to cast him since he came out as transgender, and even The Odyssey’s $1.5 billion success has not brought a surge of offers.
  • Page says he can now deliver some of his best work without the personal discomfort he felt while playing Ariadne in Inception.
  • His brief but emotionally resonant turn as Sinon reunited him with Christopher Nolan after more than 15 years, but Page still has no major project lined up.

Elliot Page may be riding high after his standout turn in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, but the actor says the film’s blockbuster success has not translated into a flood of new offers. During an appearance on Kevin McCarthy’s On Film podcast, Page acknowledged that Hollywood has struggled to find a place for him since he came out as transgender. “It’s a little tricky for me to get cast right now,” he said, adding that the reasons were “pretty obvious.”

The admission came after McCarthy suggested Page must be fielding “a zillion calls” following the reception to The Odyssey, which has crossed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Page quickly corrected him. “No, Kevin, I’m not,” he said before jokingly inviting filmmakers to call.

Page also confirmed that he does not have another major project lined up and is not looking for a break. “I’d really love to do, ideally, good work,” he said.

That disconnect is especially striking given Page’s history with both Nolan and Hollywood at large. Credited as Ellen Page earlier in his career, he broke through with Hard Candy before earning an Oscar nomination for Juno.

He later starred in major studio projects including X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Nolan’s Inception.

Page came out as transgender in 2020 and went on to play Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which incorporated the character’s transition into its third season.

Page said the change has affected not only which roles Hollywood considers him for, but also how he approaches acting. Reflecting on playing Ariadne in Inception, he recalled enjoying the production while feeling “personally really uncomfortable.”

Returning to a Nolan set for The Odyssey was different. “I feel like I could maybe do some of my best work now,” Page said. “I’m not having to literally work through a performance that I don’t even quite know I’m doing to get to a performance.”

In The Odyssey, Page plays Sinon, a Greek soldier whose limited screen time carries major emotional weight—particularly during the film’s Hades sequence. Page said viewers have repeatedly approached him to explain how deeply the scene affected them.

“I’m not in the movie a ton,” he noted, but seeing Sinon resonate with audiences “has really meant a lot.”

The performance also marked a full-circle reunion with Nolan, more than 15 years after Inception. Page revealed that Sinon’s first shot, filmed on a Moroccan dune, was also the first material captured for the entire movie.

Now, Page is considering whether waiting for filmmakers to approach him is still enough. “I was seen in a certain way before, and it is different now,” he said.

Related Stories

Andy Cohen is Calling for a Transgender 'Real Housewife' to be Cast
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Reveals How a Transgender 'Real Housewife' Could Finally Join the Cast

Inside Cohen’s take on how a trans woman could join Bravo’s biggest franchise — but only if the friendships, drama and storylines are 100% real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Brandi Glanville Says She Contracted 'Sexually Transmitted Ringworm' in Her Throat
Pop Culture

Brandi Glanville Thinks She May Have ‘Sexually Transmitted Ringworm’ in Her Throat

The RHOBH alum detailed a bizarre health scare she believes may be linked to a former partner — and why doctors are paying closer attention to sexually transmitted fungal infections.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
'The View' Hosts Grill Laverne Cox on Her 'MAGA Republican NYPD Boyfriend'
Pop Culture

Laverne Cox Explains Why She Split From Her 'MAGA Republican' NYPD Ex

The actress said the relationship ultimately clashed with her values after she fell for a man whose politics and job she says she did not initially know.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App