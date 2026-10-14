Bob Mackie’s Death Certificate Reveals Fatal Head Injury After Fall

Cher honored her longtime creative partner as a “sweet Prince,” while Mackie’s six-decade legacy includes iconic looks for Tina Turner, Diana Ross, RuPaul, and Beyoncé.

His team initially cited pneumonia, later clarifying that the illness contributed to his declining health before and after hospitalization.

Bob Mackie’s death certificate says the legendary designer died at 87 from blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage after falling three days earlier.

Bob Mackie did not die from pneumonia alone, as initially reported. The legendary designer’s death certificate reveals that he suffered blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage after falling three days before his death. Mackie, whose shimmering costumes helped define some of entertainment’s biggest stars, died Sept. 14 at 87. The fatal accident occurred while Mackie was staying at the home of Joseph McFate, his longtime design director, according to E! News. Mackie was staying in McFate’s guest house when he fell on Sept. 11. His team said a medical professional was present. “A healthcare professional was with him when he fell,” a representative said in an Oct. 9 statement. No additional details about the accident were released.

The death certificate lists blunt head trauma and a subarachnoid hemorrhage as Mackie’s immediate causes of death. The latter occurs when blood collects in the space between the brain and the tissue surrounding it, often following a traumatic injury or ruptured aneurysm. Mackie’s representative had previously told several outlets that pneumonia caused his death. After the certificate became public, his team explained that the illness remained a factor in his declining health. “He was also suffering from pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization,” the representative said. Mackie was cremated Sept. 17, and his remains were scattered at sea off the coast of San Diego County, according to the records. News of his death brought an immediate wave of tributes from the performers whose public images he helped build. Cher, Mackie’s friend and creative partner for more than four decades, imagined him arriving in the afterlife fully prepared to keep designing. “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven,” she wrote on X. “Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince. Luv, Me.”