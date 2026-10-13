‘Young & Reckless’ Star Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige Killed at 29 in Oakland Shooting

Now That’s TV mourned Paige as a “beloved member” of its family, while her cousin said she “had big plans and dreams” beyond her onscreen career.

Police arrested a woman in connection with the shooting but have not identified her, announced charges, or disclosed what sparked the confrontation.

Mackayla “Kash” Paige, the 29-year-old reality star known for Young & Reckless, Roommhates, and Now That’s Riot, was fatally shot after an altercation outside an Oakland nightclub.

Mackayla “Kash” Paige, the reality TV personality who appeared on Young & Reckless and other Now That’s TV series, was killed in Oakland, CA, early Sunday morning, October 11, following a reported altercation outside a downtown nightclub. She was 29. According to People, Oakland police responded to reports of gunfire near 14th and Harrison streets at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 and found Paige suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures before she was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the case, but have not released her name, announced charges, or disclosed what led to the shooting.

The circumstances remain under investigation. Reports suggest the shooting followed an altercation outside a nightclub, and Paige had shared videos from a night out on her Instagram Stories before the shooting. Video posted online showed a heavy police presence around Cave Lounge near 14th and Harrison, though investigators have not confirmed whether circulating footage captures the confrontation that preceded her death. Known to fans as Kash, Paige became a recognizable face in the expanding world of independent reality streaming. She appeared on Now That’s TV programs including Young & Reckless, Roommhates, and Now That’s Riot. Now That’s TV publicly mourned Paige in an Instagram tribute, calling her “a beloved member of our Now That’s TV family.” The network said that through her appearances on Young & Reckless, Roommhates, and Now That’s Riot, “Kash became a part of our network’s story.” “Our deepest condolences, love, and prayers go out to her family, friends, fellow cast members, and everyone who knew and loved her during this difficult time,” the network added. “Though her time with us was far too short, her memory will live on.”