‘In Living Color’ Comedian Reggie McFadden Dies at 57 in Tanzania

His family learned of his death through the U.S. State Department, but relatives had not confirmed when he died or the cause of death.

The Brooklyn native appeared in 23 episodes of In Living Color and landed roles in Martin, Moesha, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and films including Little Nicky.

Comedian and actor Reggie McFadden, known for In Living Color and Def Comedy Jam, died at 57 in Tanzania, where he had lived for about 18 years.

Reggie McFadden, the Brooklyn-born comedian who brought his stand-up chops to Def Comedy Jam, In Living Color and a string of hit sitcoms, has died at 57. His sister, bestselling author Bernice McFadden, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter. McFadden died in Tanzania, where he had lived for about 18 years, after a television career that included work alongside Martin Lawrence and Larry David. Bernice said the U.S. State Department notified the family of her brother’s death. At the time of the report, relatives did not know when he died or his cause of death. The confirmation comes more than three decades after McFadden joined In Living Color for its fifth and final season, appearing in 23 episodes during the Fox show’s 1993–94 run. His sketches included “Wheel of Dozens,” “All Up in the Family,” and the “Dirty Dozens Tournament of Champions.”

Before those sketches, McFadden built his career onstage in New York. Born Nov. 30, 1968, he grew up in Brooklyn and pursued comedy as a route toward a different future, according to his Comedy Store biography.

“Reggie quickly rose to prominence in New York after paying his dues,” the venue’s bio states. An invitation to perform on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam helped introduce him to a national audience. Hosted during its early run by Martin Lawrence, the showcase also featured comedians including Bernie Mac and Chris Tucker. McFadden subsequently moved to Los Angeles, where stand-up opportunities expanded into acting work. That transition took him across several of the decade’s familiar sitcoms, with appearances on Martin, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Moesha and Coach. He later appeared in Fox’s short-lived 1998 comedy Getting Personal. “Reggie McFadden was a very talented, veteran comedian and actor whose diverse choices and dedication to his profession were highly evident,” Hampton University film studies director Prof. Rel Dowdell said in a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. McFadden played Officer Burt, Larry David’s neighbor, in a 2001 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and his film work included Jacob’s Ladder, The Inkwell and Adam Sandler’s Little Nicky. He also headlined a Comedy Central special and performed regularly at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.