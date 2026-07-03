Stone Island

Stone Island is a high-end Italian menswear brand founded in 1982 by designer Massimo Osti, known for pioneering innovative technical fabrics and its signature compass patch logo. Based in Ravarino, Italy, the label is distinguished by its experimental garment dyeing techniques and functional, military-inspired outerwear that has shaped both luxury fashion and streetwear aesthetics. Its defining feature is the continuous innovation in textile technology, such as heat-sensitive and reflective fabrics, which drives demand among collectors and enthusiasts. Fans return because Stone Island pieces combine cutting-edge material science with distinctive design, making vintage and limited-edition garments highly sought after for their craftsmanship and originality.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Stone Island x New Balance 1890
Sneakers

How to Buy the Stone Island x New Balance Abzorb 1890 Collabs

The Stone Island x New Balance Abzorb 1890 releases in June.

Victor Deng57 days ago
A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
Fied.
Music

Feid Adds Star Power to Stone Island’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

The Grammy-winning artist can been seen sporting Stone Island's Metal Lamina Ripstop Heat Reactive in a campaign promoting the brand's Community as a Form of Research project.

tara mahadevan93 days ago
Actor Charlie Hunnan stars in the new Stone Island Denim Research SS '026 campaign.
Style

Stone Island Introduces SS26 Denim Research Collection

The new collection is modeled by actor Charlie Hunnam and musician Feid in the sleek lookbook.

Joe Price135 days ago
Advertisement
Stone Island x New Balance 574
Sneakers

Stone Island's Next New Balance Collab Releases in March

Here's how to buy the duo's new 'Ghost' 574 collection.

Victor Deng139 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 'Big Head Origins'
Sneakers

'Big Head Origins' Nike Air Max 1, Air Max Dn8s, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Multiple Nike Air Max sneakers headline this week's drops for Air Max Day.

Victor Deng478 days ago
Stone Island x New Balance 998
Sneakers

Stone Island's New Balance 998 Collab Releases Next Week

The collab is Stone Island's first New Balance Made in USA shoe.

Victor Deng486 days ago
A person stands in front of a large Stone Island advertisement featuring a model in a light-colored jacket, on a city sidewalk.
Style

Garrett Wilson on Why Starring in New Stone Island Campaign Marks a 'Full-Circle Moment'

The Jets receiver's love for Stone Island started in high school.

Trace William Cowen490 days ago
A person in a black leather jacket with a hood, resting their head on their hand, against a plain white background.
Style

Is Stone Island’s New Technical Lambskin the Future of Leather?

The new Light Leather Organza Jacket is Stone Island’s latest innovation.

Shinnie Park539 days ago
Advertisement
Black Louis Vuitton sneakers with LV logos, worn by a person in black pants, next to a Louis Vuitton monogrammed trunk.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Louis Vuitton, Kith, Bape

Louis Vuitton’s newest sneaker, denim from Kith and New Manual, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Mike DeStefano559 days ago
A dog in a designer doghouse with a patterned exterior, wearing a blue bow tie. Nearby are a matching dog bowl and collar. louis vuitton monogram dog lvers
Style

Money Ain’t a Thang: The Complex Staff's Dream Holiday Wishlist

Santa, we've been really good this year.

YJ Lee580 days ago
A person is wearing a colorful varsity jacket with the words "IMAGE IS NOTHING" and "This is Everything" on the back.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Pendleton x Better With Age, Stone Island, and More

Merrell 1TRL x Dime Moc Speet Streaks, ERL’s holiday Swirl hoodie and more are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park594 days ago
A person in a red and white sports jersey with glasses and a black headscarf, set against a warm orange background.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: RSVP Gallery x AGOLDE, Supreme x Mitchell & Ness, and More

Plus, a bomber jacket from s.k. Manor hill, A.P.C. x Casio, waterproof dog coats from Louis Vuitton, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park615 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App