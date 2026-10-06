Kylie Jenner to Star as Murdered Bride in Hulu Thriller 'Bachelorette Weekend'

The role marks Jenner’s first major scripted lead, with Kim Kardashian, creator Lauren Oliver, and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan joining her as executive producers.

The thriller, nearing a straight-to-series order, follows the bride’s closest friends as suspects while reconstructing the weekend that led to her death.

Kylie Jenner will star in and executive produce Hulu’s Bachelorette Weekend, playing a bride whose bachelorette getaway ends with her murder in a swimming pool.

Kylie Jenner is making her biggest jump into acting yet, trading pink wigs and reality TV for a murder mystery. Jenner is set to star in and executive produce Bachelorette Weekend, a thriller drama nearing a straight-to-series order at Hulu, according to Deadline. The project marks the 29-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder's first major original scripted role and puts her at the center of a decidedly darker story: Jenner will play a bride whose bachelorette getaway ends with her dead in a swimming pool. The working-titled series will unravel what happened during the weekend as the bride's closest friends emerge as suspects in her murder. Although Jenner's character dies, Deadline describes the bride as the show's "North Star," with the mystery reconstructing the events leading to her death.

Jenner will also serve as executive producer alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, writer and creator Lauren Oliver, and Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan. Jaiden Kaplan is a co-executive producer. The project originated with an unpublished novel by Flora Collins, whose previous books include Nanny Dearest and A Small Affair. Oliver, the bestselling author behind Before I Fall and the Delirium trilogy, developed the property through her company StoryGiants and wrote the television adaptation. Kapital Entertainment developed the project internally before sending the script to Kardashian, who reportedly saw it as a potential starring vehicle for her younger sister. Jenner's casting pushes her into territory well beyond the reality television career that made her famous. She and Kardashian already serve as stars and executive producers of Hulu's The Kardashians, which returns for its eighth season on Oct. 8. Jenner has also begun testing the scripted waters, making a cameo in Charli xcx's A24 film The Moment. It also comes as Jenner has increasingly revisited the pop-culture persona that helped establish her individual identity outside her famous family. This summer, she brought back the pink hair associated with her mid-2010s "King Kylie" period for a Dunkin' campaign.