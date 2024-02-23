Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Debuts New Look at 'Vultures' Listening Event in Milan

As reported by NSS Magazine, the event mostly consisted of Ye and Ty walking around the center of the venue as mostly released music played in the background. Several guests who appeared on the album did show up to join the two performers, however, including Playboi Carti and Freddie Gibbs. The Backstreet Boys-sampling song "Everybody," which didn't show up on Vultures 1 due to sample clearance issues, also made a surprise appearance.

Beyond that, however, it seems as though Censori's bold new look is the most notable thing to come from the event, which will be followed by another "listening experience" in Bologna on Saturday, Feb. 24. Censori was seen by attendees singing along to "Everybody," which she also filmed a video of on her phone.