Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Debuts New Look at 'Vultures' Listening Event in Milan

At the latest "listening experience" for Vultures, an album that was released almost two weeks ago, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori debuted a dramatically different new look.
On Thursday, Feb. 22 during the Milan, Italy event, Censori was seen with black hair and severe bangs, marking a big change from the bleach-blonde look she's been rocking for most of the year. Censori was seated near the stage at the event, which follows the release of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 1 on Feb. 10.
As reported by NSS Magazine, the event mostly consisted of Ye and Ty walking around the center of the venue as mostly released music played in the background. Several guests who appeared on the album did show up to join the two performers, however, including Playboi Carti and Freddie Gibbs. The Backstreet Boys-sampling song "Everybody," which didn't show up on Vultures 1 due to sample clearance issues, also made a surprise appearance.
Beyond that, however, it seems as though Censori's bold new look is the most notable thing to come from the event, which will be followed by another "listening experience" in Bologna on Saturday, Feb. 24. Censori was seen by attendees singing along to "Everybody," which she also filmed a video of on her phone.
Ye and Ty are set to host further events in support of Vultures 1, which is due for a sequel on March 8, including one in Paris on Sunday, Feb. 25.
In the past, Censori has made headlines for her revealing outfits and explicit imagery shared on Ye online. They were even banned by a Venetian water taxi company over alleged indecent exposure, which also saw Ye with his butt exposed.
Last month, Ye got into with a TMZ reporter who asked if Censori has "free will" because of the incredibly out-there outfits she's been sporting since getting with Ye. “Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?”
In Los Angeles in the lead-up to the release of Vultures 1, she wore a clear raincoat when she joined Ye on the way to a recording session with Carti.