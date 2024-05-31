Awake NY Celebrates First Anniversary of Flagship Store, Announces Capsule Collection

The streetwear brand opened its NYC Lower East Side store on June 1, 2023.

May 31, 2024
Awake NY
Awake NY

To celebrate the first anniversary of its New York City Lower East Side flagship store, Awake NY is launching a "summer in-store exclusives" program.

The first item from the ongoing collection, which starts on the first anniversary of the brick-and-mortar store on June 1, features original artwork from legendary graffiti artist Skuff YKK. The black edition of the t-shirt will be available online, while the white colorway will only be at the store. The t-shirt will launch alongside a capsule of new graphic t-shirts, including the "icon series tee" featuring influential figures, starting with Che Guevera.

Since opening its doors on June 1, 2023, Awake NY's flagship store has hosted intimate performances from the likes of Styles P and Charlotte Day Wilson, meet and greets with Tainy and Alicia Keys, and all sorts of artworks in the rotating gallery space. There have also been block parties open to the public, life coach sessions, and BBQs.

Awake NY founder and creative director Angelo Baque has also teased that there's plenty of high-profile collaborations on the way this year, including ones with Levi's, UNION, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and ASAP Ferg.

In addition to all that, Awake NY has some classic logo t-shirts on the way this summer, and you can check out some of them below.

Person standing against a concrete wall, wearing a casual graphic t-shirt and jeans. The person has curly hair and a relaxed expression
Unidentified person wearing a plain t-shirt, New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, and a gold chain, standing by a waterfront with a city skyline in the background
A woman with curly hair wears a casual &quot;Awake&quot; t-shirt and jeans while standing in front of a waterside cityscape
Person wearing a black cap with green text, a black t-shirt with a small red design, and green pants, posing outdoors on a sunny day
Person posing by a waterfront with tall city buildings in the background, wearing sunglasses, a green &quot;AWAKE&quot; T-shirt, and dark jeans
Person in casual attire, wearing sunglasses and a graphic T-shirt, leaning on a metal railing in an urban outdoor setting. Identity unknown
A man wearing a camo t-shirt with the word &quot;Awake&quot; and denim shorts sits on a railing in an urban park setting with a city skyline in the background
A person stands by a waterfront wearing a loose, casual t-shirt with &quot;AWAKE&quot; printed on it and relaxed-fit jeans, with city buildings in the background
Person wearing a graphic T-shirt and jean shorts stands on a city street corner near a green utility box and a crosswalk. Urban buildings are visible in the background
Awake-NyNew YorkStreetwear BrandsStreetwear

