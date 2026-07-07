Bieberchella Is Forever: Justin Bieber's Coachella Sets Are Now 'Permanently Available' on YouTube

Justin Bieber fans who are averse to either the wiles of the desert or the oft-exorbitant cost of attending a music festival in the 2020s, or both, have scored a major win thanks to YouTube. In recent days, you may have noticed that both of Bieber’s Coachella 2026 sets have made their way onto his official YouTube channel. As anyone who opts to watch from home each year is likely aware, getting this kind of access to Coachella sets, aside from initial livestreams, is a rarity. Better still, this is not a temporary thing. Instead, as noted in a press release shared by YouTube on Monday (July 6), both sets will be “permanently available” on the platform.

Watch Justin Bieber - Live From Coachella (Weekend I)

Arguably the best of the two weekends, this set prominently featured Bieber, again tapping into his recent penchant for performance art-esque confrontations of his own image, wielding YouTube from the stage via his MacBook.

Watch Justin Bieber - Live From Coachella (Weekend II)

Billie Eilish, Dijon, Sexyy Red, and more all made appearances during Bieber’s second round.

Justin Bieber brings Coachella-ified versions of SWAG songs to streaming

Further expanding the Bieberchella experience are two new live albums from the two-time Grammy winner, SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (Weekend I) and SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (Weekend II). Both albums are now available on Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, etc.

What about more Bieber shows?

For now, there’s no still official word on when we can expect Bieber to take the stage again. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning.