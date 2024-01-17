Pharrell Previews Unreleased Miley Cyrus Collab at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter Show

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus could have a “new” song on the way.
On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton livestreamed their Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection presentation in Paris, France. Williams—who was appointed LV’s men’s creative director last year, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh—surely had some input on the fashion show’s playlist.
During the stream, a previously unreleased song named “Doctor,” featuring vocals from Cyrus, began to play at around the 12:40 mark.
As the models made their way around the different rows of the runway, you could hear Cyrus singing, “I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem, It’s only gon’ get worse/I need my medication, just show me where it hurts.”
An unedited demo of “Doctor” was leaked online in 2017 and it’s rumored that the track was meant to be included on Cyrus’ career-defining 2013 album, Bangerz, per Rolling Stone. It’s apparent that the demo and the version of the song that appeared at the Louis Vuitton show had some tweaked lyrics and newly cut vocals.
This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated. Williams lent his production talents to a number of songs on Bangerz. The following year, Williams and Cyrus released “Come Get It Bae” off of his G I R L album.