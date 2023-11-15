North West Recreates Y2K Era Look of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in New TikTok

North West is paying tribute to her mom Kim Kardashian with her latest TikTok upload.
On Tuesday, the 10-year-old social media star and her friend took it back to the early aughts to recreate a photo of an infamous airport snap of her mom and Paris Hilton.
In a series of photos uploaded to her TikTok account, North is seen clad in dark sunglasses, a tracksuit, and an oversized bag while her friend completed her look with a striped tank top, jeans, and a beret. As if it couldn’t get any better, North used Kim’s 2011 charity single “Jam (Turn It Up)” for the sound.
North has been making headlines lately for dressing up as her father, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, including the bear mascot from Ye’s Graduation album for Halloween as well as other looks.
While the budding fashion icon has her sights set on different ventures, it’s obvious that North has an entrepreneurial spirit - sort of. In an interview published earlier this week, Kim told Sean Manning at GQ that North has been known to “fully scam” some of her neighborhood lemonade stand customers.
“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kim said. “She has a table and chairs, and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"