Style

Blackpink's Rosé Lands Multi-Year Global Deal With Levi's

The K-pop singer will headline campaigns and co-create a new style-driven collection.

K-pop singer Rosé with long blonde hair lies on a carpet, wearing a black top and jeans, looking at the camera.
Image courtesy of Levi's

Levi's has announced a multi-year global partnership with K-pop singer and songwriter Rosé.

In a press release shared with Complex, the company said the collaboration brings together “two forces of originality,” noting that Levi's has outfitted “the world's originals for over 150 years,” while Rosé's “authentic artistry and rock and roll edge have redefined what it means to be a global superstar.”

The Grammy nominee, known both for her solo work and as a member of Blackpink, previously appeared in the brand's “Behind Every Original” campaign that debuted during the Super Bowl.

The partnership also follows her recent performances in Tokyo where she wore custom Levi's stage outfits featuring hand-done customization, premium materials, and specialized finishing techniques.

Beginning March 12, one of those looks will be displayed at the Levi's Harajuku Store for fans to view.

Levi's said the collaboration will continue throughout the year with an exclusive product collection inspired by Rosé's personal style and creative vision.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE, featuring the previously-released “Jump” and their latest single “Go,” debuted at No. 8 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., according to Billboard.

The album sold a reported 1,461,785 copies worldwide on its first day, according to data per South Korea’s real-time Hanteo Chart, making BLACKPINK the female K-pop act with the largest first-day album sales ever, per Forbes.

The album also marked BLACKPINK's return as a group after the members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé each released solo album projects.

BLACKPINK is teaming up with Disney and Complex for a limited-edition capsule. The BLACKPINK Capsule is a punk-inspired collaboration pairing character designs by Disney's Global Creative Director Bobby Kim with exclusive BLACKPINK collectible photocards. The limited release is available only on Complex.com beginning March 5 at 9:00 AM PST.

The assortment spans tees, sweatshirts, crop tops, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat, each combining Disney heritage visuals with BLACKPINK's modern edge. Each purchase from the special edition drop includes a collection-exclusive photocard featuring one of the four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Or Lisa.

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