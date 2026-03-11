Jennie 'Ruby' Merch Collection: How to Buy

Jennie's debut studio album, Ruby, turned one this month, and we've got album merch available on Complex. Released in March 2025, Ruby marked a defining moment in Jennie's solo career. The album sold over 1 million copies worldwide, debuted in the Top 10 in 19 countries, and won Best K-Pop Album at the Korean Music Awards. One of the album’s singles, “Like Jennie,” also took home Best K-Pop Song at the same award ceremony.

The anniversary collection features pieces that reflect Jennie's signature aesthetic. Available pieces include the Ruby Photo Tee, Ruby Album Hoodie, The Ruby Experience Crewneck Sweatshirt, Ruby Album Tee, Ruby Tracklist Sweatpants, The Ruby Experience Tee, Ruby Shorts, and Ruby Beanie. Each item incorporates visual elements from the album era, from tracklist graphics to photo imagery that defined the campaign.

Where to buy the Ruby merch collection

If you’re looking to add Jennie’s merch to your rotation, shop the Ruby collection on Complex.