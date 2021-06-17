C.P. Company will be launching their first ever book tomorrow to celebrate the iconic Italian sportswear imprint’s 50th anniversary.

The commemorative book, titled “C.P. Company 971 – 021. An informal history of Italian sportswear”, is curated by Lodovico Pignatti Morano, and features photographs by esteemed British photographer Neil Bedford.

The book traces C.P. Company history as seen through the personal stories of 50 people strongly connected to the brand, from the historical designers – such as Moreno Ferrari, Alessandro Pungetti and Paul Harvey – to the Massimo Osti family and their closest friends, as well as fans and collectors from across different generations and parts of the world.

The volume also functions as a glossary of C.P. Company’s main design and manufacturing techniques, highlighting moments, technical innovations and fabrics which express the spirit of the brand and speak to its relevance in fashion as a system.

Distributed by IDEA BOOKS, the book will be available, from June 17th, on 50.cpcompany.com and in all C.P. Company flagship stores in Milan, Amsterdam, London, Seoul and Tokyo.

Get a closer look at some of the imagery seen within the book below.