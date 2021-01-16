A former Yeezy has been hit with a hefty lawsuit.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West's fashion empire is suing summer intern Ryan Inwards over unauthorized social media posts. The lawsuit—filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday—alleges the defendant violated his non-disclosure agreement by sharing confidential photos on his Instagram account.

THR reports the contract included a $500,000 liquidated damages provision, which "put an upfront price tag on contractual breaches in an effort to further ensure compliance."

Yeezy is suing Inwards for breach of contract and conversion. In addition to the half-a-million dollar provision, the company is also seeking undisclosed punitive damages, as the company believes Inward acted with malicious intent. Yeezy is also requesting an injunction to keep the defendant from sharing similar posts in the future, as well as force him to hand over the images in question.