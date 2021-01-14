The J Balvin x McDonald's collaborative merch collection has been called off.

The collection, meant to serve as an extension of Balvin's collaborative relationship with the fast food brand after unveiling his own custom meal, has reportedly been canceled due to a production-related issue.

According to Business Insider, it was reported that customers had received an email from management company Vibras Lab in which it was announced that the orders had been canceled due to an "issue with our supplies" that resulted in the team's "expectations with the products" not being met.

Image via McDonald's

In addition to being refunded for their purchases of the merch pieces, customers will be sent a beanie and "a note from J Balvin."

Complex has reached out to McDonald's for additional comment. A rep for Balvin confirmed to Business Insider that the issue resulted from "production challenges."

Image via McDonald's

The collection was first announced back in October and was originally set to include bucket hats, lawn chairs, burger-shaped slippers, tablecloths, glasses, and much more.

"Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team," Balvin told Complex when unveiling the collection last year.

Image via McDonald's

McDonald's, of course, enjoyed some truly otherworldly success when it came to the merch aspect of Travis Scott's collaboration with the burger icons. In addition to the initial round of collab march, La Flame also gave fans a shot at scoring Cactus Jack x McDonald's pieces and a special run of Cactus Plant Flea Market interpretations.