After releasing her third studio album Manic last year, Halsey has announced her next project, and it's a direct-to-consumer beauty and cosmetics brand.

Named about-face, the brand is set to launch through its website on Jan. 25. Inspired by Halsey's experience as a self-taught makeup artist, the brand is set to launch with three different lines. Light Lock, Matte, and Shadowstick each promise to offer distinctive looks, and there will be a total of 10 product categories. Additionally, about-face's products are entirely vegan, and will range from $17 to $32.

"Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection," said Halsey of the new endeavor. "I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun."

Upon announcing about-face on Twitter, Halsey thanked her fans for being as excited as she is. "I've been doing makeup for myself most of my career," she wrote. "I am a student and a lover and every detail of this from shade names, to product ingredients, to packaging was me. I am so happy I could faint."

Check out the collection and a lookbook here.