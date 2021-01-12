Following a swift sellout in 2020, the Chinatown Market x Crocs collab piece—the Grateful Dead classic clog—is back.

In the summer of 2020, the two always-in-demand brands linked up for what was an undeniably crowd-pleasing endeavor, ultimately resulting in a high demand that made the clogs a rarity. But as of Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, the clogs are back in stock.

The Chinatown Market x Crocs Grateful Dead classic clog boasts a tie-dye pattern and the Grateful Dead's notorious dancing bears as add-on Jibbitz charms. The design, inspired by a vintage Grateful Dead t-shirt, will set you back $59.99.

Below, get a refresher on the clog, then—if this all moves you—hit the Crocs site for a chance at procuring.

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

Image via Chinatown Market X Crocs

2020 was a prolific year for Crocs-related collaborations. Post Malone, a popular figure in the Crocs collab industry, closed out the challenging-for-all year by gifting custom pairs of his custom Crocs to every student at his former high school in Texas: