First things first, long live ASAP Yams. The ASAP Mob held its annual Yams Day festivities this past Monday to celebrate the life of who many referred to as "the glue" of the ASAP Mob. Along with the virtual presentation that was part awards show and part documentary, the ASAP Mob also dropped off plenty of merch made in collaboration with local New York City creatives.

Yams Day merch isn't the only thing worth copping this week though. Denim Tears celebrated the work of artist David Hammons with a brand new capsule, Aries is dropping of its latest season, and Levi's has collaborated with Bape once again for a series of camo-covered denim goods.

Take a more detailed look at all of these drops, and others from Standard Issue Tees, Burton Mine77, and Wood Wood, below.