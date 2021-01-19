The life and legacy of the late ASAP Yams, who died in 2015, was celebrated with the pandemic-friendly virtual Yams Day 2021 event on Monday night.

The occasion featured special performances, including a particularly hype-inducing one from ASAP Ferg, as well as the announcement of a fleet of special Yammy Awards. The awards, as ASAP Rocky detailed when announcing the virtual Yams Day celebration earlier this month, are designed to highlight artists "who we and the people feel honestly earned and deserve it."

Among those who received top honors at the Yammys were Young Thug, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. ASAP Nast, Kerwin Frost, John C. Reilly, Riff Raff, and many more also made appearances during the hour-long special.

Previews of new music were tucked into the special in the form of meticulously aesthetic-driven mini-performances, each of which carried the proven power of the AWGE visual prowess.

Catch the full special up top via Rocky's YouTube. A special website has also been set up for Yams Day 2021, which can be found right here.

"I'm so proud to see that he changed so many people's lives," Tatianna Paulino, Yams' mother, previously told Complex backstage at the 2020 edition of Yams Day at Barclays. "The culture changed with him. He brought a new chapter for the culture. That's amazing when I see all those young kids inspired by my son."

RIP ASAP Yams.