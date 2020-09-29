For anyone into luxury bootlegs, it’s highly likely that you are already aware of Jung Woo’s work. The Korean, Los Angeles-based designer went viral last year after he dropped some Ikea x Virgil Abloh Frakta bags screenprinted with a giant Louis Vuitton logo. Recently, WhoJungWoo has been known for his popular bootleg Nike Dior and Air Dior merch, which twist Nike’s iconic logo to carry the name of one of the world’s most respected luxury houses. Woo’s work playfully questions the idea of what exactly defines luxury while also following the footsteps of legendary streetwear bootlegs like the Menthol 10s.

“I taught myself everything, the internet is a powerful tool. I learned the art of printing through trials and tribulations, which is the best way to learn how to do anything,” says Woo. “Consistency is key, learning each step, and walking the walk. That’s what opened all these doors for me.”

Woo says that he had been designing clothing since he was a teenager and began making pieces out of his mom’s basement in Maryland. His first project involved just heat pressing some tiger stripes onto the South Korean National Team soccer jersey. He said that he realized his brand was taking off when he sat in LAX one day and noticed a person he never met was wearing one of his T-shirts. Woo had always announced drops and sold products through Instagram. But when he realized that his drops were selling out in less than half an hour, he took a leap of faith and moved out to Los Angeles to start his own production company.

“Now that I have my own production company, I’m able to turn ideas into actual products even faster,” says Woo. “I’m blessed to have my own resources to support my vision. I’m just trying to build everyday and keep things moving. I knew I didn’t want to work for somebody else, so I just started doing my own thing.”

Since gaining traction with his bootleg Nike merch, Woo has explored designing pieces based on other interests, such as his own passion for basketball. A series of T-shirts he released were inspired by Dennis Rodman’s colorful hair. It was recently seen on Quavo, who also copped one of his bootleg Nike T-shirts.

“Growing up I related to Rodman because he was so different but I feel like he didn't get enough credit for it back then,” says Woo. “So I wanted to honor him with my own WJW twist on it, which led me to this design.”

In the near future, Woo seeks to launch his own original WJW line. But for now, he’s having fun putting a fresh twist on the brands that inspire him

“You have to continuously challenge yourself in order to grow,” says Woo. “Moving to the other side of the country isn’t an easy thing. But my supporters showed me so much love that it made the jump so much easier.”