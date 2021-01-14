Ever since the death of King Von in a fatal shooting last year, his former girlfriend Asian Doll has been paying tribute to the Chicago artist on social media. In her latest post honoring the 26-year-old, who was a frequent collaborator with Lil Durk, she showcased some jewelry she got made that depicts the rapper.

"The BIG ONE not the one in the P.O. Box!!! I'm so happy I'm so greatful thank you from the bottom of my heart I love my jewelers 4life," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off the extravagant chain.

The piece was made by Status Jewels and Watches in Atlanta, which specializes in customized jewelry.

Asian Doll has not made it a secret that she is hurting hard from the loss of King Von, paying tribute to him with a tattoo on her hand back in November. In the days following his murder in Atlanta, Doll professed her love for him. "I wanna die 2 shid it feel like I'm dead already," she tweeted in the immediate aftermath of his death. "I'll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again."

In a recent interview with Taraji P. Henson, Asian Doll refered to Von as her "soulmate."