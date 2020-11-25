Asian Doll found a special way to immortalize her boyfriend, the late King Von.

On Wednesday, she revealed a hand tattoo of King Von's face that she got in remembrance of the slain rapper.

"You Kno How It Go We Dont Even Play Like Dat Dayvon," Asian Doll captioned the above video. "This The HARDEST Tattoo On My Body"

In the days following King Von's murder in Atlanta, Asian Doll took to social media to profess her love for the Chicago native. "I wanna die 2 shid it feel like I'm dead already," she tweeted after the news of King Von's death broke. "I'll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again... Von I'm gone [broken heart emoji] ... My heart is gone I'm just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON."

In the process, she seemingly offended some of Von's close friends when she suggested that his last words involved them leaving him for dead. Von’s last words ‘y’all let them n-ggas get up on me,'" she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "stop crying y’all let them get me. Y’all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would’ve hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN & AGAIN & AGAIN sh*t crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn’t deserved he OK tho."

King Von's manager, Track, took offense to Asian Doll's claims. "She's talking about she talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death," Von's manager, Track, said during an interview with DJ Akademiks. "So you talking to the dead now, Asain Doll? Von from the afterlife is telling Asian Doll these 'facts,' guys."