Young Thug has showered Rowdy Rebel with gifts after he was released from prison—proving that real recognize real.

Although this is expected from those close to him, Rowdy received a grand gesture from Young Thug for just being a loyal person. Footage surfaced on Wednesday of Rowdy receiving two diamond Cuban link chains from the King Slime.

Rowdy's release (along with the pending release of Bobby Shmurda) was highly anticipated by both fans and fellow rappers. Despite being successful and innovative rappers, Rowdy and Bobby's personas have taken on a life of their own due largely to the way they handled the charges thrown at them. Instead of folding on each other when the feds started throwing football numbers at them, Bobby reportedly took more time so that Rowdy wouldn't have to be in jail longer. "I did it for Rowdy. They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12," Bobby previously said in 2016. This impressed Thug and he promised before his release that he would bless Rowdy and Bobby.

"When they get out I fasho got some for em.. real n***as are still on earth," Thugger said in a now-deleted Instagram post regarding Rowdy and Bobby. "Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once."

These chains were Thugger seemingly making good on his promise. It's likely that Bobby will also get the same treatment when he's a free man.