A Fox News guest host is catching heat for his controversial stance on Harry Styles' clothing choices—which we all know is one of the most pressing matters of 2020.

Raymond Arroyo, who was filling in on The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday night, criticized Styles for wearing traditionally feminine looks and refusing to adhere to gender norms. He made his case during a 21-second segment called "We Want None of in 2021."

"Harry Styles please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants. The gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic," Arroyo said. "You look ridiculous and you're not breaking any new ground—David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived. And the pearls were a really bad look."

Fans immediately went in on Arroyo.

Styles made history last month by becoming the first solo man to cover a Vogue issue. The spread, shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell, showed the 26-year-old artist rocking head-turning pieces by Martine Rose, Margaret Howell, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, and Marni. But the most talked-about and polarizing look was the Gucci lace dress that was shown on the cover.

"Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with," Styles told Vogue. "What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something."

Though many people applauded Styles and the magazine for the gender-bending looks, some weren't so happy about seeing a man in a dress. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens fell in the latter category, and called on society to "bring back manly men."

Styles' response was perfect: