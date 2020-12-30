Beyoncé said “middle fingers up” to 2020.

We could all use a good laugh after this dreadful year, so Mrs. Carter came through with the jokes. While picking out her holiday gifts, the singer decided to get some necklaces for her friends and family to bid the year farewell. The pendant “2020” necklaces are designed to look like a hand with a raised middle finger — everyone’s mood as we claw our way to 2021.

"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. ‘🖕2020’ It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one," the star's cousin Angie Beyince posted on Instagram. "When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”

Ms. Tina Lawson also shared a photo of herself sporting the new jewelry from her daughter. “It is almost over and we are still here,” she wrote in her caption. Amen to that.

For the Beyhive 2020 wasn’t all bad, since Bey dropped her visual album Black is King this summer on Disney+ and released her Ivy Park x Adidas collection this fall.

“I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family,” the singer said in an interview for British Vogue’s December issue. “My new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”