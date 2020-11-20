Like many of you, Travis Scott is pumped for tonight's Verzuz battle between longtime foes Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

"I’m dropping a 4 in a Fanta for this [Verzuz] tonight,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Just got my 1017 chain out of the cleaners."

Moments before the event kicked off, La Flame surprised fans with a small batch of merch in celebration of the much-anticipated face-off. He came through with a graphic tee that nodded to the rappers' respective brands. The design, which comes in a white or brown colorway, features an iced-out snowman and ice cream cone on the front, and "TM:1017" sprawled across the back; it also reads, "'For one night only!' Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy, Live from Magic City, Atlanta. November 19, 2020."

Eagle-eye fans also noted a funny detail on the shirt's purchase page. After clicking on the dropdown menu for the sizes, one will see the standard options—small to XXL—as well as "2005 TALL TEE ONE SIZE"; this of course is a reference to the origins of the rappers' feud, which began more than 15 years ago over a dispute regarding the rights to "Icy."

You can check out the Gucci Mane x Jeezy Verzuz tees below. The designs are available now for $48 a pop on Scott's official webstore.