Kith, fresh off an expansive creative meeting-of-the-minds with BMW, is back with a special capsule collection in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren.

The collection features exclusive takes on several of the brand’s most ubiquitous and iconic designs, all presented on classic silhouettes. Even the legendary Polo Bear gets in on the creativity, popping up across sweaters and hoodies. The American flag, meanwhile, gets some stage time via a mock neck and a denim trucker jacket.

As one should expect, each style from the collab capsule offers buyers specific colors and fabrics that are exclusive to Kith. For those looking for a footwear element, the collection throws special attention on the Polo Sport Suede Mountain Sneaker.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusive Capsule for Kith launches on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET via Kith shops and the Kith website. Notably, each style is limited to just 250 units.

Below, peep the editorial for the capsule, featuring photography from Ian Evan Lam and styling by Maurice Diallo.

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren

Image via Kith x Polo Ralph Lauren