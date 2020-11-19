When he was tapped to helm Ugg's new Fluff campaign, photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND knew he wanted to push the boundaries and present something the brand has never done before. And he had one particular campaign star in mind: eccentric NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

"My idea was to create a fantasy world and put people from all different backgrounds inside. We called it 'fun chaotic,'" said the photographer, who was tasked with casting, shooting, and creative directing the campaign. "I wanted the set to look like a crazy fantasy. Once we had the concept, I DM’d Dennis. Then we needed to find a cast that could match his energy."

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND ultimately cast skateboarder/model Evan Mock, model Omahyra Mota, designer/artists Slumpy Kev and Imran Potato, as well as Devontay Jones and Luis Aponte.

"The people involved have one thing in common — they live by their own rules. Omahyra is a legend. We put her side by side with Dennis and it was undeniable, she had to be front and center," RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND continued.

The campaign stars are seen in a surreal backyard setting enjoying a carefree afternoon while rocking Ugg's new Fluff slides. The slipper-like shoes come in different silhouettes: the opened-toe Fluff You and the closed-toe Fluff It. The shoes are made from a Ugg plush wool blend with a sheepskin insole, and feature a Treadlite by Ugg outsole for increased comfort and flexibility.

"Fashion is a lifestyle and if you aren't living your authentic life, what are you doing?" Rodman said. "I love how Ugg is a lifestyle, slip in and slip out."

You can check out the Fluff You and Fluff It shoes in the campaign images below. The former silhouette launched Wednesday exclusively at Ugg locations, Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs, and Eastbay stores as well as online shops in North America.

The Fluff It slide will drop on Nov. 30.