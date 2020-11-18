Daniel Arsham has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers family.

Following his involvement in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse renovation, the world-renowned artist/Cleveland native announced his new position as the Cavs' first-ever creative director. Arsham will be responsible for aspects of the organization's visual identity, including uniforms, home court, and banner designs as well as social media content.

"I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as Creative Director," Arsham wrote in a letter posted to NBA.com. "I am a third-generation Clevelander. My family can trace its roots back to 1908 when my great grandfather first arrived as an immigrant to build his life here. He came to this country with nothing, and like many hard-working Clevelanders, he built his business from the ground up. From the rushing waters of Chagrin Falls, to the pizza at Geraci's and autumn in the Metroparks - Cleveland is a place that has heavily influenced me throughout my life, no matter where my life has led me. The Land is a part of me."

According to Artnet, Arsham will also become a minority partner in the franchise and will handle visual designs for other teams governed by Dan Gilbert, the Cavaliers' majority owner. These teams include the Canton Charge in the NBA's G League, the Cavs Legion e-sports team, and the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Daniel into the Cavs organization, and to be at the forefront of innovation with this new partnership," said Grant Gilbert, Director of Brand Strategy for the Cavaliers. "Daniel’s singular vision as an artist and creative thinker will take us in thrilling and unexpected new directions and at the same time, ensure that we continue to deliver world-class experiences, both on and off the court, for our community and fans worldwide. This type of partnership has, until now, been unprecedented in sports, and everyone on the team is looking forward to seeing Daniel’s ideas brought to life."

Best known for his sculptural and architectural work, Arsham become one of the best sought-after artists over the past several years. His pieces have been displayed in institutions like MoMA PS1, the Athens Bienniale, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami, just to name a few. The Snarkitecture founder has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment, including Pharrell Williams, Porsche, Dior, Adidas, and Rimowa.