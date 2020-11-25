Since launching in 2010, FourTwoFour on Fairfax has gone from a cult favorite to a beloved fixture in high-end streetwear, offering a wide range of pieces from brands like Rick Owens, Rhude, and Martine Rose, as well as incredible in-house designs.

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, 424 founder Guillermo Andrade teamed up with Complex on limited edition capsule of reworked archival garments. The five-piece range reimagines standout pieces from 424's early years, as each handcrafted design has been deconstructed and recreated into a whole new look. Items in the reworked capsule include a hoodie, a T-shirt, a long-sleeve button-up, denim pants, and a tote bag, all of which feature an eye-catching, patchwork design.

"Three years ago, I went to our LA factory and saw all these boxes of old 424 styles, and I was like, 'This is not cool - what’s the point of having all these clothes just sitting around, we can give it to homeless people and shelters?'" Andrade told Complex, when asked about the origins of his reworked program. "I went through the boxes, and I made a commitment to myself to never let overstock pile up again. So I created a reworked program, and put it right into the main collection and made it something new. You take a loss on that, because those types of pieces are expensive to make. You have to deconstruct it and recreate it, so it’s a labor of love. For this Complex project, I used the really early pieces, the real patches, pockets, grommets, and it’s all made in LA."

You can check out the 424 Reworked capsule below. The items are available now exclusively at Complex Shop.