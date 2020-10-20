Dr. Dre took to IG to show off the matching tattoo he got with his son Truice Young on their forearms.

"Just got matching tattoos with my son @truiceyoung," Dre wrote in the caption. "It's in the DNA. California Love!!"

The ink was done by Doctor Woo, who provided a closer look at the identical piece he did for Dre and Truice. The musical notes intertwined with the double helix suggests that these two are forever connected by their love for music.

According to Truice's Instagram, he has been tatted by Doctor Woo in the past.

In late June, Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dre, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had been married for 24 years. Their legal separation has turned messy with both sides arguing over the validity of their prenup. Earlier this month, a judge denied Young's request for $1.5 million to cover a variety of personal expenses, as well as an expedited payment of $5 million for her lawyer fees.

Young is currently under investigation for alleged embezzlement by the LAPD after Dre's business partner Larry Chatman filed a report claiming she withdrew nearly $400,000 from the business account without authorization.