Sam Sweet Portrait

Sam Sweet

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Sam Sweet63 days ago
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First Impressions: The 50 Best Album-Openers in Rap History

The classic tracks that kicked off amazing albums with a bang.

Sam Sweet4084 days ago
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The Good, The Bad, & The Nasty: The Best, Worst, & Most-Underated Songs On Every Nas Album

We take a look at all of Nas' triumphs, missteps, and under-appreciated gems.

Sam Sweet4755 days ago
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10 Totally Indefensible Things About Rap Music

As much as we love rap, there are some parts that are just plain bad.

Sam Sweet4776 days ago
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Blasphemy 101: Replacing The Elements of Hip-Hop

KRS-One is going to strangle us when he reads this.

Sam Sweet4798 days ago
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Ign'ant Kanye vs. Conscious Kanye

A walking contradiction.

Sam Sweet4839 days ago
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The 25 Best Dr. Dre Beats

The best beats from one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time.

Sam Sweet5048 days ago

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