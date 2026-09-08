Sam Sweet
Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories
The 100 Best LA Rap Songs
These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.
Sam Sweet63 days ago
First Impressions: The 50 Best Album-Openers in Rap History
The classic tracks that kicked off amazing albums with a bang.
Sam Sweet4084 days ago
The Good, The Bad, & The Nasty: The Best, Worst, & Most-Underated Songs On Every Nas Album
We take a look at all of Nas' triumphs, missteps, and under-appreciated gems.
Sam Sweet4755 days ago
10 Totally Indefensible Things About Rap Music
As much as we love rap, there are some parts that are just plain bad.
Sam Sweet4776 days ago
Blasphemy 101: Replacing The Elements of Hip-Hop
KRS-One is going to strangle us when he reads this.
Sam Sweet4798 days ago
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The 25 Best Dr. Dre Beats
The best beats from one of the greatest hip-hop producers of all time.
Sam Sweet5048 days ago