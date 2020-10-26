Following last week's Birkin debate prompted by a brief Instagram Live clip featuring Saweetie and Quavo, Cardi B and Offset have shared their thoughts on a parallel discussion about artists' inarguable influence in bringing about boosted brand popularity and initiating trends.

In an Instagram caption on Sunday, Offset responded to those questioning how artists are able to get Birkin bags, stating there should be no debate about Black artists "having access" to luxury items.

"By the way, hip-hop starts the trends!" he said.

Shortly after, Cardi B shared a nearly four-minute video on the topic.

"I seen this tweet that had me and it had other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store," Cardi said in the Instagram clip. "They were also talking about and also saying how we depreciate the value of the Hermès Birkin bag and I found that really interesting."

From there, Cardi pointed out that she had just gotten four bags from the store earlier that day before diving into an explanation on how the attempted depreciation argument isn't valid.

"Why is it that y'all are asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store?" she said. "Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the fuck? It just makes you wanna brag. … But no. I'm not even gonna take it there. Another thing is that they are saying that we depreciate the value. Actually, we add value. Because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, their shit goes up."

After laying out some recent examples of that brand-boosting in action, Cardi continued, echoing Offset's comments about the true source of trends.

"Hip-hop, we start trends," she said. "When y'all say that we devalue shit? No. We actually add value."

Elsewhere, Cardi also made a point to highlight the fact that no one should be breaking the bank just to get their hands on a Birkin or similar luxury item.

"If you're a regular girl, you don't gotta break your neck to have a Birkin," she said. "A Birkin don't make you."

Last week's Saweetie comments, meanwhile, were focused on what she says is the importance of being in a relationship with someone who will procure Birkin bags for you. And while some were critical of the message, others noted that it likely wasn't meant to be taken literally.