Saweetie shared some advice for those in relationships during an Instagram Live session with Quavo this week.

As Quavo stood in the background, Saweetie—who linked up with Jhené Aiko this week for a new song called "Back to the Streets"—detailed what she expects from a potential partner.

"If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets, okay?" she said. After Saweetie shared this sentiment, Quavo was seen approaching the camera to offer up a shrug.

While the comments have received some mixed reactions, others were quick to point out that the message is perhaps best viewed as being adaptable for one's personal circumstances instead of being taken so literally.

Over the summer, footage of Saweetie's reaction to receiving two Birkin bags from Quavo went viral. One of those bags, as explained in a subsequent Complex piece by Aria Hughes, could be worth as much as $30,000.

"I actually haven't sold one at Christie's yet because they're so new, but I imagine if the bag sold for around $13,000, $14,000 USD and I'm guessing would be around the retail price at Hermès," Caitlin Donovan—head of sales, handbags, and accessories at Christie’s—explained back in July. "I would not be surprised if we sold it for anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000 at auction."