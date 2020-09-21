Fresh from collaborating with Happy Mondays for a loud capsule collection, Palace have returned to announce that they will be releasing a run of tees which will help raise money for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

A new run of 'Tri-to-Help' Tees will be released on Sept. 23, which focuses on Palace's cult Tri-Ferg motif. The Tri logo will feature on the front and back of the tees, which arrive in baby blue, green, orange, light pink, lilac, fuchsia, red, yellow and turquoise, with printed black bases.

All profits from the sale of the tees will go directly to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, a London-based charity set up in the name of Stephen Lawrence—who was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993—to help tackle inequality and to help to transform the lives of young people with an aim to seeing everyone succeed regardless of race, ethnicity or background.

You can cop the Palace 'Tri-to-Help' Tees from the brand's official webstore from September 23. Check out a selection of the tees below.