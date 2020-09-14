Palace have just unveiled a new collaboration with iconic Salford rock band, Happy Mondays.

The London-based skate imprint link up with the legendary rock band on a new clothing range which references their influence on rock music and rave culture in Britain in the the late 80’s.

The clothing capsule features a host of streetwear staples that reference Happy Mondays’ bold style influence on UK music. The pieces are loud; with a button-up shirt emblazoned with a still from the band’s iconic 1990 video for “Step On” the standout piece.

Elsewhere there are graphic tee featuring an iconic shot of Bez with some maracas as well as an eye-catching all-over-print Harrington jacket and a matching bucket hat that reference the band’s Greatest Hits artwork.

Palace got band members Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry for the collection’s lookbook and corresponding annoucnement video, which features the usual Palace brand of humour.

The Happy Mondays x Palace Fall 2020 capsule included is set for release online and in-store on September 18, 1pm GMT at from the brand’s official webstore. Check out the collection's lookbook below.