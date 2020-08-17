Jerry Lorenzo has introduced Seventh Collection, the latest update to the Fear of God catalog of luxury pieces.

The new collection is detailed in a WWD piece published Monday that sees Lorenzo—who founded the brand back in 2013 and has since become a prominent figure in modern fashion—explaining how he sees this as the natural next step for the label as opposed to any sort of calculated "departure" or other deviation from its legacy.

"Our hope is that with this offering, it transcends time and buyers feel more confident," Lorenzo told Obi Anyanwu. "The emotion is flashy but when you walk in the room you’re not the loudest in the room. It's understated confidence."

In addition to the noticeable drop shoulders-focused aesthetic found across pieces ranging from coats to suit jackets, Seventh Collection also sees Lorenzo paying tribute to the history of the Negro Leagues, which earlier this year marked the 100th anniversary of its formation. In a separate interview with MLB.com's Alyson Footer, Lorenzo revealed he wasn’t aware of this year’s anniversary until about six months ago.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, we’re playing with potentially using this '90s Negro League graphic, how great is the timing of that?'" he said. Notably, Lorenzo's grandfather, Lorenzo Manuel, played in the Negro Leagues as an Atlanta Black Crackers pitcher. Also, his father, Jerry Manuel, played in the Major Leagues and also managed both the White Sox and the Mets.

Below, see a selection of images from the Seventh Collection lookbook. To browse the full book and to get additional info, click here.

